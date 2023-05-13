Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Further Reading

