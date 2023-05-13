Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 7.1%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62. 495,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,557,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

