Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 23rd

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Hercules Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 131,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 34,935.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
