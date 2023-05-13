Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 23rd

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 131,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 34,935.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.