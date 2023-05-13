HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. 72,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 297,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

