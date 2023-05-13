HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.30 Million

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $342,995.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.56 or 1.00015656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00448057 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $362,839.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.