HI Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. HI has a market cap of $12.33 million and $317,200.10 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

