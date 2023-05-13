Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Has $3.20 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 2.4% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $323.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

