Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. EQT comprises approximately 1.3% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Stock Up 4.9 %

EQT stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

