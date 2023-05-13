Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

NASDAQ:HILS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 125,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

