Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance
Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
Featured Articles
