HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 200.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF remained flat at C$81.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.28. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$46.95 and a one year high of C$90.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

