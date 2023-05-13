holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0273

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $48,920.40 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.17 or 0.06698486 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02678096 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $52,311.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

