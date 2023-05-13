Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16. The company has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

