Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.79

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $22.00. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,694 shares changing hands.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.