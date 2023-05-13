Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $283.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $292.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $700.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

