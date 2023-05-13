Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.60

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $83.47, with a volume of 35907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $485.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

Insider Activity

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 112.54%. The company had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

