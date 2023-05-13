Huntington National Bank Acquires 268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $234.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $221.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
