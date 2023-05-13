Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

