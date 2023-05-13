Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.37 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.