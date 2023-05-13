Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 961.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $206.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.