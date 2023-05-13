Huntington National Bank Has $1.82 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,150. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

