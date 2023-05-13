Huntington National Bank Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.