Huntington National Bank Sells 3,815 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.
Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.