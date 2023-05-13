Huntington National Bank Sells 3,815 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

TFC opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.