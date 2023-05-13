Huntington National Bank Sells 6,647 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $186.81 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

