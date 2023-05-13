Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE HY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.85%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

