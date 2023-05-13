IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as high as C$4.40. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 1,134,693 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$281.32 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.