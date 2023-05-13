ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $237.85 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,654,537 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,647,574.0649048 with 956,647,704.112032 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24970391 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,120,163.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

