Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Illumina were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

