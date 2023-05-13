Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Imaging Dynamics Stock Down 11.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.
Imaging Dynamics Company Profile
Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.
