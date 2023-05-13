Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 275.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.84% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $225,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

