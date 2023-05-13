Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $138,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $35.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,383.55. 123,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,167. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,488.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,467.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.