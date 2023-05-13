Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $275.91 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $275,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

