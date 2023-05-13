Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $544.76 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303,824 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $544,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB remained flat at $46.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 897,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

