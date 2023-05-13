Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,644 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.01% of TE Connectivity worth $367,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 1,260,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

