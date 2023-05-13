Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,420 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions makes up 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 6.34% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $237,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 766,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

