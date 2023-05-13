Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.67.

Ingevity Price Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 15.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 90.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

