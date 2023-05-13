Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.44. 518,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,301,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 5.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
