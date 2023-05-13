Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($189.20).
Shares of AGR opened at GBX 50.65 ($0.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.19. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.91).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
