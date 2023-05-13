Insider Buying: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Acquires $36,900.00 in Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.