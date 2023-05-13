Insider Buying: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Acquires $36,900.00 in Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

