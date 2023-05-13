Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $237,688.74 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,688.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,976.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,439 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,608,272.39.

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $11.86 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.