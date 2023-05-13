Insider Buying: Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) insider David Harrison bought 15,000 shares of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,850.00 ($30,510.20).
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.
Featured Articles
