Insider Buying: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) SVP Acquires $10,412.50 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) SVP Chantelle Nash bought 850 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $10,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,493 shares in the company, valued at $202,039.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth $777,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

