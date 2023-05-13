Insider Buying: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Acquires 66,000 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at $399,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.