Insider Buying: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Acquires 66,000 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at $399,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

