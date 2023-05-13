Insider Buying: Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires £78,400 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($98,927.44).

Jadestone Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

JSE opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73. Jadestone Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £232.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

