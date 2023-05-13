Insider Buying: Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires £78,400 in Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Rating) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($98,927.44).

Jadestone Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

JSE opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73. Jadestone Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £232.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About Jadestone Energy

(Get Rating)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.