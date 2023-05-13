Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Purchases 38,738 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,738 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,667,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,951,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,350 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,418.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75.

On Friday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ MODV opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

