Insider Buying: Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Buys A$22,066.14 in Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane purchased 324,502 shares of Reward Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,066.14 ($15,010.98).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Michael Ruane bought 108,277 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$7,579.39 ($5,156.05).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Ruane purchased 172,221 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$12,744.35 ($8,669.63).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Ruane 6,250,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

