Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,779,790.48 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABC opened at $170.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

