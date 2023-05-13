Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $16,798.32 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

