Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 35,887 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,176,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,273,371.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Redwire Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE RDW opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Redwire by 91.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 719.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Further Reading

