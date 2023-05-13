Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33. 195,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 373,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $948.26 million and a P/E ratio of 118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,311,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.