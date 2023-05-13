Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.82

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.82 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.71). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 21,405 shares.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Intercede Group

(Get Rating)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.